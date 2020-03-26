Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Louis Native Aboard Hospital Ship USNS Mercy

    03.26.2020

    Video by Seaman Luke Cunningham, Petty Officer 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz and Petty Officer 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet     

    200326-N-FK318-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 26, 2020) Video multimedia piece on Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Alex Berry, a native of St. Louis, aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744432
    VIRIN: 200326-N-FK318-1001
    Filename: DOD_107742770
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Louis Native Aboard Hospital Ship USNS Mercy, by SN Luke Cunningham, PO2 Abigayle Lutz and PO2 Erwin Jacob Miciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    USNS Mercy
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    C3F
    USFF
    T-AH-19
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NavyHospitalShipsCOVID19
    MCE-W
    Navy Hospital Ships
    COVID19c

