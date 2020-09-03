Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H&S Highlight: Sgt. Nguyen

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua and Cpl. Muriah King

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps video created to highlight Sgt. Truong Nguyen, an entry-level receiving instructor with Headquarters and Service Company, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744425
    VIRIN: 200326-M-LG425-1001
    Filename: DOD_107742664
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H&S Highlight: Sgt. Nguyen, by LCpl Nicolas Atehortua and Cpl Muriah King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    Instructor
    Jacksonville
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    Camp Johnson
    Receiving
    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools
    MCCSSS
    Entry-level

