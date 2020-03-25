Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A message from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard

    RP, GERMANY

    03.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jesse R Pilgrim 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    A message from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard explaining his expectations of soldiers and leaders of #Team21 and guidance on the new restrictions and regulations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744421
    VIRIN: 200325-A-IC955-463
    Filename: DOD_107742647
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A message from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, by SGT Jesse R Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    FirstInSupport
    COVID19
    COVID19b

