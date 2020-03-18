Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoDEA COVID-19 closing SM piece

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Parker  

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    For the first time in it's history DoD Education Activity is closing the doors to more that 60 schools across Europe as the pandemic COVID-19 sweeps across the world. Pfc David Cordova sits down with Director of DoDEA Europe Dr. Dell McMullen to find out more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744405
    VIRIN: 200318-N-RU672-0001
    Filename: DOD_107742566
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA COVID-19 closing SM piece, by PO2 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoDEA
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT