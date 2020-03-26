Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lieutenant Colonel Denton, 88th Air Base Wing Medical Group Registered Dietician, offers tips to make healthy choices during the Ohio Stay-at-Home Order., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 26, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 12:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744395
    VIRIN: 200326-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_107742453
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    This work, Healthy Eating Tips, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pandemic
    USAF
    WPAFB
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

