Airman 1st Class Haley Christman, a commander support staff assigned to the 178th Wing, obtained a Mental Health First Aid certificate to better aid individuals at the Wing. This certificate will allow Christman to better recognize symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder in individuals returning from deployments, converse with them more efficiently and direct them to resources in place to help them. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744392
|VIRIN:
|200326-Z-OC810-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107742444
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 178th CSS obtains Mental Health First Aid certificate, by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
