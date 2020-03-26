Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Marine Corps Officials Brief  Media on COVID-19

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger, and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black brief reporters on the Marine Corps’ role in the Defense Department’s COVID-19 efforts at a Pentagon news conference, March 26, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:27:52
    Location: DC, US
