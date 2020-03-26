Regional Health Command Europe Commander Col. Andre Pippen and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Baller host a virtual town hall to provide the latest COVID-19 information from the medical community.
Pippen and Baller will be joined by subject matter experts who can answer your medical and public health questions related to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 10:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744378
|VIRIN:
|200326-D-GW628-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107742395
|Length:
|01:00:33
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virtual Medical Town Hall, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT