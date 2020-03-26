Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Medical Town Hall

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Regional Health Command Europe Commander Col. Andre Pippen and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Baller host a virtual town hall to provide the latest COVID-19 information from the medical community.

    Pippen and Baller will be joined by subject matter experts who can answer your medical and public health questions related to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 10:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744378
    VIRIN: 200326-D-GW628-001
    Filename: DOD_107742395
    Length: 01:00:33
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

