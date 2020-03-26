Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911th Airlift Wing commander message on COVID-19

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marjorie Schurr 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, provides a public service announcement on the Health Protection Condition increase to HPCON Charlie at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, March 26, 2020. Robinson, urges all Airmen to maintain proper hygiene in order to keep themselves and their family safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Marjorie A. Schurr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 12:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744374
    VIRIN: 200326-F-LS320-1001
    Filename: DOD_107742334
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 36
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 911th Airlift Wing commander message on COVID-19, by TSgt Marjorie Schurr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Pittsburgh
    PSA
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Reserve Resilient
    COVID-19
    HPCON
    COVID19b

