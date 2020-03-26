911th Airlift Wing commander message on COVID-19

Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, provides a public service announcement on the Health Protection Condition increase to HPCON Charlie at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, March 26, 2020. Robinson, urges all Airmen to maintain proper hygiene in order to keep themselves and their family safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Marjorie A. Schurr)
