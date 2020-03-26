911th Airlift Wing commander message on COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing commander, provides a public service announcement on the Health Protection Condition increase to HPCON Charlie at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, March 26, 2020. Robinson, urges all Airmen to maintain proper hygiene in order to keep themselves and their family safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Marjorie A. Schurr)