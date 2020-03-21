Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes on Truman

    ANDAMAN SEA

    03.21.2020

    USS Harry S Truman

    The Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier and joint air wing operations with a B-52H Stratofortress in the Arabian Sea March 21. The Eisenhower and Truman strike groups are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 08:46
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USS Harry S. Truman
    USCENTCOM
    (CVN 75)
    NAVCENT
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    C5F
    Forged by the Sea
    BestofCentcom
    USCENTCOMPA

