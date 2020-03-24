Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFRICOM COVID-19 Spot BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STURRGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Army General Stephen Townsend Commander, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Africa Command talks about what USAFRICOM is doing during this COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744346
    VIRIN: 200324-A-FN691-246
    Filename: DOD_107742087
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: STURRGART, BW, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFRICOM COVID-19 Spot BROLL, by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID19EUCOM
    #COVID19EUCOM #COVID19 #SocialDistancing #coronavirus #PSA
    #covid-19 #covid19 #coronavirus #USAFRICOM #henrygundacker #AFN #GERMANY #Stuttgart #army #marine #A

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT