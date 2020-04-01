Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Megan Skalla, Youngest Female UH-60 Black Hawk Pilot in 34th ECAB

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    "I knew I had a purpose and I thought my purpose was to serve other people...I would have never thought six years ago when I first enlisted that I'd now be flying missions as a UH-60 M-model Black Hawk pilot," said 1st Lt. Megan Skalla.

    This International Women's Day, we'd like to recognize all the Women in the Coalition serving along side us on this deployment. No matter what country you are from or whether you are active duty or are part of a reserve component, we are all serving our nations proudly. 1st Lt. Megan Skalla is one of our pilots within the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and is serving as the youngest female UH-60 Black Hawk pilot on our deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 04:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744344
    VIRIN: 200104-Z-KO357-962
    Filename: DOD_107742080
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
