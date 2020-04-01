"I knew I had a purpose and I thought my purpose was to serve other people...I would have never thought six years ago when I first enlisted that I'd now be flying missions as a UH-60 M-model Black Hawk pilot," said 1st Lt. Megan Skalla.
This International Women's Day, we'd like to recognize all the Women in the Coalition serving along side us on this deployment. No matter what country you are from or whether you are active duty or are part of a reserve component, we are all serving our nations proudly. 1st Lt. Megan Skalla is one of our pilots within the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and is serving as the youngest female UH-60 Black Hawk pilot on our deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 04:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744344
|VIRIN:
|200104-Z-KO357-962
|Filename:
|DOD_107742080
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Megan Skalla, Youngest Female UH-60 Black Hawk Pilot in 34th ECAB, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT