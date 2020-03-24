Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB Aerial Gunnery Winter '20

    BY, GERMANY

    03.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin Ashaw and Maj. Robert Fellingham

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A video compilation from our February - March 2020 aerial gunnery at Grafenwöhr Training Area. Aerial gunnery includes all of our platforms including the AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Blackhawk, and the CH-47 Chinook. (Video footage by Maj. Robert Fellingham and produced by Sgt. Justin Ashaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 04:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744342
    VIRIN: 200306-A-KM584-242
    Filename: DOD_107742078
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Aerial Gunnery Winter '20, by SGT Justin Ashaw and MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chinook
    ch47
    Blackhawk
    live fire
    army aviation
    gunnery
    ah64
    apache
    uh60
    aerial gunnery
    12cab
    12thcab

