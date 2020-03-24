12th CAB Aerial Gunnery Winter '20

A video compilation from our February - March 2020 aerial gunnery at Grafenwöhr Training Area. Aerial gunnery includes all of our platforms including the AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Blackhawk, and the CH-47 Chinook. (Video footage by Maj. Robert Fellingham and produced by Sgt. Justin Ashaw)
Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 04:48
Location:
|BY, DE
