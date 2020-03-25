FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Soldiers assigned to the 531st Hospital Center and 586th Field Hospital load their gear and board a military transport aircraft headed for New York state, March 25. These Soldiers constitute an advance party of Army medical professionals deploying to New York, ahead of the rest of the unit, in support of civil authorities and our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 531st is prepared to provide a full range of health care, and is ready to support as needed.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744327
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-WN632-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107741934
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 531st Hospital Center and 586th Field Hospital deploy soldiers to New York State to assist civil authorities, by SGT Fletcher King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
