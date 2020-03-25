531st Hospital Center and 586th Field Hospital deploy soldiers to New York State to assist civil authorities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Soldiers assigned to the 531st Hospital Center and 586th Field Hospital load their gear and board a military transport aircraft headed for New York state, March 25. These Soldiers constitute an advance party of Army medical professionals deploying to New York, ahead of the rest of the unit, in support of civil authorities and our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 531st is prepared to provide a full range of health care, and is ready to support as needed.