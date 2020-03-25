Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    531st Hospital Center and 586th Field Hospital deploy soldiers to New York State to assist civil authorities

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Fletcher King 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Soldiers assigned to the 531st Hospital Center and 586th Field Hospital load their gear and board a military transport aircraft headed for New York state, March 25. These Soldiers constitute an advance party of Army medical professionals deploying to New York, ahead of the rest of the unit, in support of civil authorities and our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 531st is prepared to provide a full range of health care, and is ready to support as needed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744327
    VIRIN: 200325-A-WN632-001
    Filename: DOD_107741934
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
