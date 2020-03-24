How Do You Kill The COVID-19 Virus? Part 3

Soldiers of the USAG-Daegu community demonstrate how they prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the midst of the outbreak in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Pfc. Wesley Akers)
