Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Japan comamnd video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.02.1970

    Video by Kevin Krejcarek 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Japan command video

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.1970
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744312
    VIRIN: 200324-A-VH820-001
    PIN: 190524
    Filename: DOD_107741816
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan comamnd video, by Kevin Krejcarek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    USARJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT