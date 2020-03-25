Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist volunteers with the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee in preparing meals for more than 3,600 school-age students throughout Greenbrier County, West Virginia, during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, March 25, 2020, in Lewisburg, West Virginia. The Soldiers supported more than 30 volunteers in packaging and delivering the meals to needy children around the county and will continue to do so for the duration of the outbreak. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744307
|VIRIN:
|200325-Z-FC129-901
|Filename:
|DOD_107741789
|Length:
|00:08:51
|Location:
|LEWISBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, W.Va. Guard Assists Volunteer Organization with Meal Preparation and Deliveries, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT