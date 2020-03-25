Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orange County Community Based Testing Site Opening

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Pfc. Orion Oettel 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Orange County Community Based Testing Site Opening

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 19:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 744302
    VIRIN: 200325-A-ZJ709-398
    Filename: DOD_107741765
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orange County Community Based Testing Site Opening, by PFC Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida
    FLNG
    COVID-19
    Community Based Testing Sites
    COVID19NationalGuard

