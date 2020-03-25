Since the Pennsylvania National Guard began
helping Montgomery County administer COVID-19
tests last week, as many as 275 people have
been tested each day.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 18:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|744278
|VIRIN:
|200325-Z-VP778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107741627
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania National Guard helping Montgomery County administer COVID-19 tests, by TSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
