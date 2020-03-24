Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Conversation About COVID-19

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander Col. Ross Poppenberger, Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson, and Deputy Garrison Manager Ron James discuss efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 threat and carry on with the post's vital work in support of Army modernization efforts in a conversation with Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 17:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744270
    VIRIN: 200324-A-FN832-664
    Filename: DOD_107741575
    Length: 00:15:42
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    This work, A Conversation About COVID-19, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

