In part two of a 10 segment series detailing stress reducing activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Air University presents this option:distract yourself with a good book.
Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 13:36
Category:
|Series
Length:
|00:00:30
Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
This work, COVID-19 Stress Commercial: Part 2, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
