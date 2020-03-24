Messages of Hope - Sound Minds

Chaplain (Captain) Christopher Grossglauser brings a message of hope from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson, Colorado. He reminds us to have sound minds in the midst of "fear producing" circumstances.
