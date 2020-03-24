Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Messages of Hope - Sound Minds

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Maj. Bradley Kattelmann 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Captain) Christopher Grossglauser brings a message of hope from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson, Colorado. He reminds us to have sound minds in the midst of "fear producing" circumstances.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 13:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744228
    VIRIN: 200324-A-XQ493-1001
    Filename: DOD_107740998
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Messages of Hope - Sound Minds, by MAJ Bradley Kattelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chaplain
    Army
    2nd infantry brigade combat team
    UMT

    • LEAVE A COMMENT