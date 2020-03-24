Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRDC COVID19 Updates

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Ashley Force, Carey Phillips and Lori Salvatore

    Medical Research and Development Command

    BG Michael J. Talley, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command, gives an update on the command's latest responses to COVID19.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 11:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744227
    VIRIN: 200324-O-IH391-117
    Filename: DOD_107740997
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    This work, USAMRDC COVID19 Updates, by Ashley Force, Carey Phillips and Lori Salvatore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Update
    U.S. Army
    Army Medicine
    Army Futures Command
    USAMRDC
    COVID19
    Corona Virus

