    200323-N-EC642-001

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Sailors deploy to the USNS Comfort in support COVID-19 operations along the U.S. east coast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744226
    VIRIN: 200323-N-EC642-001
    Filename: DOD_107740995
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200323-N-EC642-001, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Navy
    Bethesda
    USNS Comfort
    Norfolk
    Deployment
    WRNMMC
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus

