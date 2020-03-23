Sailors deploy to the USNS Comfort in support COVID-19 operations along the U.S. east coast.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744226
|VIRIN:
|200323-N-EC642-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107740995
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200323-N-EC642-001, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT