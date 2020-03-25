Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cannon Celebrates Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Women from around Cannon Air Force Base celebrate and honor the female figures, mentors and leaders who have motivated and inspired them through their careers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 11:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744224
    VIRIN: 200325-F-AC305-1001
    Filename: DOD_107740976
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon Celebrates Women's History Month, by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Women in the military
    interviews
    inspiration
    legacy
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    history
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Air Force
    27th Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT