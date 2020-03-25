A video in honor of Women's History Month, starring some of our best Gunfighters and their experiences as women in the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 11:09
|Category:
|Video ID:
|744221
|VIRIN:
|200325-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107740938
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's History is Air Force History, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT