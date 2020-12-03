Staff Sgt. Steven Sevigny, 103rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, describes his shop’s vital role in maintaining the 103rd Airlift Wing’s mission readiness.
Music: Action Sport Rock By LuckyBlackCat
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 09:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744214
|VIRIN:
|200325-Z-DY403-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107740894
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 103rd Maintenance Squadron: Aerospace Propulsion, by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT