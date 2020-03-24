Drive Thru Pharmacy AFNNow

In response to COVID-19 the Vicenza Health Center's Pharmacy is becoming drive thru on Monday March 30, 2020. A drive thru pharmacy helps limited social interaction and more easily maintains social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
|03.24.2020
|03.25.2020 10:09
|Video Productions
|744213
|200324-A-FK524-001
|985123
|DOD_107740893
|00:01:00
|VICENZA, IT
