Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRAFB no-notice phase 1 exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LRAFB no-notice phase 1 exercise

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744209
    VIRIN: 200318-F-ZA639-1001
    Filename: DOD_107740837
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB no-notice phase 1 exercise, by A1C Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    exercise
    Readiness
    training
    C-130J Super Hercules
    19th Airlift Wing
    no-notice

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT