    CMC and SMMC Discuss COVID-19 Efforts

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Skelton  

    Communication Directorate       

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black provide guidance about and discuss resources regarding COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 08:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744207
    VIRIN: 200325-M-UY829-001
    Filename: DOD_107740830
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC and SMMC Discuss COVID-19 Efforts, by SSgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    covid19
    NCFHP2020

