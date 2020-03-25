In response to COVID-19, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and other units in U.S. Army Garrison Italy worked together to convert the Italian contracted mensa into a Dining Facility for Soldiers and authorized personnel on Caserma Ederle March 25, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 07:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744205
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-FK524-001
|PIN:
|897432
|Filename:
|DOD_107740778
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200325-VIC-BROLL-Mensa/DFAC COVID-19 Response, by PFC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT