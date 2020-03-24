Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW Commander COVID-19 Update

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lansing Pilch, Commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, delivers a message to Al Dhafra Air Base members regarding COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 05:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744202
    VIRIN: 200325-F-HZ625-004
    Filename: DOD_107740643
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW Commander COVID-19 Update, by TSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    United Arab Emirates
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    Air Force Central Command
    Messaging
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    COVID-19
    Corona virus
    Lansing Pilch

