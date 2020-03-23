Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coronavirus and supporting yourself

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    What are some things you can do to support yourself during this time?

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Emile Wijnans, the director of psychological health for Regional Health Command Europe, provides an answer.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 04:14
    Category: Interviews
    psychological health
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

