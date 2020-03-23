Coronavirus and feeling better

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During this coronavirus outbreak, people may be feeling thoughts of isolation. What can they do to help themselves feel better?



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Emile Wijnans, the director of psychological health for Regional Health Command Europe, provides an answer.