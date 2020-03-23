Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coronavirus and alleviating stress

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Understandably, there is a lot of fear surround this COVID-19 outbreak. What are some things people can do to alleviate stress levels at a time like this?

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Emile Wijnans, the director of psychological health for Regional Health Command Europe, provides an answer.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 04:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744196
    VIRIN: 200323-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_107740585
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    This work, Coronavirus and alleviating stress, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    psychological health
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

