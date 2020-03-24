Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Public Health Emergency

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The leadership of the 17th Training Wing declared a public health emergency at Goodfellow Air Force Base at 8:00 a.m. on March 24, 2020. Col. Andres Nazario, commander, and Command Chief Master Sergeant, Lavor Kirkpatrick, discuss what this means for the men and women of Team Goodfellow.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 22:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744187
    VIRIN: 200324-F-ED401-815
    Filename: DOD_107740361
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    COVID-19
    corona virus

