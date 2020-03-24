Goodfellow Public Health Emergency

The leadership of the 17th Training Wing declared a public health emergency at Goodfellow Air Force Base at 8:00 a.m. on March 24, 2020. Col. Andres Nazario, commander, and Command Chief Master Sergeant, Lavor Kirkpatrick, discuss what this means for the men and women of Team Goodfellow.
