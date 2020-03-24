COVID-19 Do's and Don'ts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Keep you and your community safe by practicing proper hygiene and social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines social distancing as remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately six feet) from others when possible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)