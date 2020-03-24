Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Do's and Don'ts

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Keep you and your community safe by practicing proper hygiene and social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines social distancing as remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately six feet) from others when possible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 22:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744178
    VIRIN: 200324-M-NI401-001
    Filename: DOD_107740228
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Do's and Don'ts, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hygiene
    hand washing
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    social distancing
    safe hands

