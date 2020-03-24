COVID-19 Do's and Don'ts

Keep you and your community safe by practicing proper hygiene and social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines social distancing as remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately six feet) from others when possible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|03.24.2020
|03.24.2020 22:03
|Video Productions
|744178
|200324-M-NI401-001
|DOD_107740228
|00:01:15
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
