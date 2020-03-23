WSMR COVID-19 Update 9

WSMR Commander Col. David Trybula provides an update about access to WSMR, closures, and what services will still be available.
|03.23.2020
|03.24.2020 20:47
|744175
|200323-A-UY615-261
|DOD_107740212
|00:06:50
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
