California Air National Guardsmen assigned with the129th Rescue Wing, provide assistance in sorting and packaging canned goods and other non-perishable food products at the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank, San Jose, Calif., March 24, 2020. The Guardsmen were activated following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call-up and are supporting various humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744157
|VIRIN:
|200324-Z-FO594-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107740075
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California Air National Guardsmen activated for COVID-19, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT