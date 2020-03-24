California Air National Guardsmen activated for COVID19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California Air National Guardsmen assigned with the129th Rescue Wing, provide assistance in sorting and packaging canned goods and other non-perishable food products at the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank, San Jose, Calif., March 24, 2020. The Guardsmen were activated following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call-up and are supporting various humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Ray Aquino)