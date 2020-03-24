Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Brief 3

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Gavin P. Marks, 55th Wing commander and Maj. (Dr.) Elaina Wild, Director of Public Health for Offutt Air Force Base discuss what we need to be doing to combat the spread of COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 16:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744147
    VIRIN: 200324-F-FB238-631
    Filename: DOD_107739952
    Length: 00:12:35
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Brief 3, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    COVID-19

