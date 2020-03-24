W.Va. Guard Assists Partner Agencies with Medical Supplies Deliveries

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist state-level partner agencies, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, with the logistical movement and delivery of in-demand medical supplies to hospitals, clinics, and local departments of health throughout West Virginia in support of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak response efforts, March 24, 2020, in Poca, West Virginia. Workers packaged up large distributions of supplies such as surgical masks, respirators, sterile gowns, and examination gloves which were then loaded into vehicles for rapid dispatch and delivery around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)