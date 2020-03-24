Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Assists Partner Agencies with Medical Supplies Deliveries

    POCA, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist state-level partner agencies, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, with the logistical movement and delivery of in-demand medical supplies to hospitals, clinics, and local departments of health throughout West Virginia in support of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak response efforts, March 24, 2020, in Poca, West Virginia. Workers packaged up large distributions of supplies such as surgical masks, respirators, sterile gowns, and examination gloves which were then loaded into vehicles for rapid dispatch and delivery around the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744133
    VIRIN: 200324-Z-FC129-901
    Filename: DOD_107739828
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: POCA, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, W.Va. Guard Assists Partner Agencies with Medical Supplies Deliveries, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Medical Supplies
    Logistics
    West Virginia
    Response
    Deliveries
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    WVNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

