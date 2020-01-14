Spc. Miguel A. Villalon - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Spc. Miguel A. Villalon, of Joliet, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Villalon was assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
