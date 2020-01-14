Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spc. Miguel A. Villalon - Dignified Transfer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Spc. Miguel A. Villalon, of Joliet, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Villalon was assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744121
    VIRIN: 200114-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_107739660
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: JOLIET, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Miguel A. Villalon - Dignified Transfer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fallen
    mortuary affairs
    army
    dover
    dt
    afmao dignified transfer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT