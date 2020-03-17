Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief, National Guard Bureau, discusses the National Guard's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 17, 2020. This video was shot on a cellular phone. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2020 13:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|744109
|VIRIN:
|200317-Z-DZ751-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_107739579
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gen. Lengyel: National Guard responding to COVID-19, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
