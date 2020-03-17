Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Lengyel: National Guard responding to COVID-19

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief, National Guard Bureau, discusses the National Guard's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 17, 2020. This video was shot on a cellular phone. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 13:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744109
    VIRIN: 200317-Z-DZ751-3001
    Filename: DOD_107739579
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Lengyel: National Guard responding to COVID-19, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

