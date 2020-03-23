Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting SECNAV Modly Message to the Fleet

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly delivers a message to the fleet about COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting SECNAV Modly Message to the Fleet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19

