Top DOD Officials Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper; Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón “CZ” Colón-López hold a virtual global town hall meeting to answer questions from defense department employees and family members about COVID-19, from the Pentagon, March 24, 2020.
03.24.2020
03.24.2020
Briefings
|744094
|DOD_107739435
|00:34:16
|DC, US
|63
|3
|3
|0
