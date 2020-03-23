Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler AFB COVID-19 Update Mar 24

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Heather Blackwell and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Pizzuto provide an update about Keesler's actions in response to COVID-19. Keesler is taking precautionary measures across the base to reduce the chances our personnel contract or spread the disease. Keesler's training mission will continue to develop and inspire premier warfighters and deliver mission ready professionals to combatant commanders around the world.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 11:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744092
    VIRIN: 200323-F-GH505-177
    Filename: DOD_107739409
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    • LEAVE A COMMENT