Keesler AFB COVID-19 Update Mar 24

Col. Heather Blackwell and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Pizzuto provide an update about Keesler's actions in response to COVID-19. Keesler is taking precautionary measures across the base to reduce the chances our personnel contract or spread the disease. Keesler's training mission will continue to develop and inspire premier warfighters and deliver mission ready professionals to combatant commanders around the world.