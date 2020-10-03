Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First To The Fire - A1C Emalie Lyons

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Emalie Lemons is making history as the only female firefighter at RAF Mildenhall.

    Watch this exclusive #WomensHistoryMonth video about her experience thus far!

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744091
    VIRIN: 200310-F-QO224-454
    Filename: DOD_107739406
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First To The Fire - A1C Emalie Lyons, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    England
    RAF Mildenhall
    Women's History Month
    Training
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Team Mildenhall

