A1C Emalie Lemons is making history as the only female firefighter at RAF Mildenhall.
Watch this exclusive #WomensHistoryMonth video about her experience thus far!
This work, First To The Fire - A1C Emalie Lyons, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
