    Otterberg Fire B-Boll

    RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air Base sends personnel and water resupply to assist local firefighters in responding to a factory fire in Otterberg, Kaiserslautern, March 22-23, 2020. Ramstein fire trucks, capable of transporting over 6000 gallons of water, were pivotal in preventing further damage from the fire which burned for over 24 hours.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744076
    VIRIN: 200323-F-WY757-729
    Filename: DOD_107739310
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Otterberg Fire B-Boll, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DOD
    Fire Department
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Air Power
    Kaiserslautern
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    86 AW
    Lanstuhl
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Department of Defence
    86th Civil Engineer Squadron
    World's Best Wing
    Otterberg
    Otterbach

