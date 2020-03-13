Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 20-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit step inside a B-52 Stratofortress and marshalls in a B-52 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 13, 2020. In addition to giving aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment, this exercise also gives maintenance units a chance to simulate the pace of real-world operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.24.2020 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744073
    VIRIN: 200313-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_107739239
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 20-2, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    USSTRATCOM
    Red Flag
    Nellis
    Bomber
    B-52 Stratofortress
    U.S. Strategic Command
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Mission
    8th Air Force
    Stratofortress
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Eight Air Force
    Red Flag 20-2

